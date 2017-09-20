Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, September 20th, 2017
City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson discussed Texas Reds Festival this weekend, flooding in the Castle Heights neighborhood, water, recent shootings in the city, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 20.
Click below to hear Andrew Nelson visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
