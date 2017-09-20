Bryan Council Taking Up Annexation & Rezoning Requests For New Eastside Residential Development

Another master planned community is proposed to be built in east Bryan.

The city council held two public hearings Tuesday on a voluntary annexation request by Stylecraft Builders for land at Highway 30 and Harvey Weedon Road.

Final action is scheduled next month on annexation, and the planning and zoning commission’s recommendation to approve Stylecraft’s rezoning request.

Matt Childers at Stylecraft says Yaupon Trails will include 338 single family homes, similar to their Sienna development that is also in east Bryan.

The first phase of building around 120 single family homes and amenities will start after receiving council approval.

The amenities includes a seven acre park, which is larger than required by city regulations. And there will be about one mile of concrete hike and bike trails.

After the housing is built, land along Highway 30 will be sold for retail development. The home sites are behind the retail area and behind power lines.

Click below for comments from Matt Childers, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Click HERE to read and download the Yaupon Trails background information that was presented to the Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission.