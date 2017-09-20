Astros edge White Sox; Rangers top Mariners

Jose Altuve homered, Alex Bregman hit an RBI double and the AL West champion Houston Astros extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Collin McHugh (3-2) allowed one run and five hits with five strikeouts in five innings for Houston. It was the right-hander’s first outing since detaching a fingernail on his pitching hand Sept. 8.

Rangers score twice in 8th inning for 3-1 win over Mariners

By TIM BOOTH

SEATTLE (AP) _ Shin-Soo Choo’s sacrifice fly broke a tie in the eighth inning, Elvis Andrus followed with an RBI single and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Tuesday night to help their slim playoff chances.

The Rangers won their second straight after a five-game losing streak and pulled within 31/2 games of Minnesota for the second American League wild card.

Pinch-hitter Carlos Gomez, slowed for the past week by a sprained ankle, led off the eighth with a double against Nick Vincent (3-3). Delino DeShields beat out a bunt single and Choo followed with a fly ball deep enough that pinch-runner Will Middlebrooks easily scored to give Texas the lead.

Andrus added a broken-bat single that scored DeShields.