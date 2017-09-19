Two Texas A&M System Officials Move To The Governor’s Office

Governor Abbott has announced the hiring of two officials who were at the headquarters office of the Texas A&M System in College Station.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Tommy Williams will serve as Abbott’s senior advisor for fiscal affairs. Williams has been the system’s vice chancellor for federal and state relations. Williams also served in the state senate and state house of representatives.

And the governor’s new budget director is Sarah Hicks, who has been the system’s director of state relations. Hicks was also a legislative aide to former Brazos County state senator Steve Ogden and a prior director of the state senate’s finance committee.