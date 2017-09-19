Third Arrest In Williamson Park Shooting

Third Arrest In Williamson Park ShootingFeatured Stories, News Tuesday, September 19th, 2017
From Bryan police:
At 3:00 p.m. today Adriana Garcia was arrested in Cameron, TX.
This was a coordinated effort involving Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Bryan Police Department.
The three parties involved in this offense have all been arrested and unless new information comes to light no additional suspects are being sought in this case.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Sep 19 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.