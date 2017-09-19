Texas A&M Football’s September 30th Game Against South Carolina Set for 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Football’s Saturday, September 30th home game against South Carolina has been set for 6:30 p.m at Kyle Field.

It will be the fourth all-time meeting between the Aggies and Gamecocks, with the Maroon & White holding a 3-0 advantage.

Broadcast for the game will be on Newstalk 1620 WTAW.