Former Public Agency Executives Are In New Places

Two former leaders of local public agencies are now in new places.

The former president of the Research Valley Partnership, Todd McDaniel, is now with the city of Bryan as an economic development specialist. City officials say that was one of 11 new positions created for the new city budget that begins October 1. McDaniel has been working for the city since August 21st. The council also approved three more police officers, a fire department person to serve multiple administrative duties, and a full time and a part time position at the municipal golf course among other positions.

And the former president of Experience Bryan/College Station, the former Convention and Visitors Bureau, Shannon Overby, is in the private sector working for a company involved in the travel industry.