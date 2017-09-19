Another Citizen Call Leads To Another Arrest

From College Station police:

On September 19, 2017 at about 0228 officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Woodcliff Ct for a burglary in progress. Dispatch received a 911 call from a citizen who observed two black males rolling a tire towards a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The citizen was able to give responding officers accurate information regarding the description of the two males. The citizen continued to give information up until officers arrived on scene.

Once on scene officers made contact with the two males described by the citizen. Officers observed the males to be sitting in the exact vehicle in which the citizen stated they were sitting in. Additional officers arrived in the area and located a vehicle in the same block that had the two rear tires removed and the vehicle was sitting on landscaping bricks. The two front tires had the lug nuts removed and the jack prepared to lift the front of the vehicle up to remove the front tires.

In a search of the two suspect vehicles the two rear tires were located. Numerous lug nuts were found to be in the pocket of one of the males located in the car. Contact was made with the vehicle owner and the owner wished to press charges for theft. The stolen property was estimated at $2,600.00.

Arrested:

Davion Johnson

17 yr old

Independence resident

Dillian Sweed

19 yr old

Independence resident