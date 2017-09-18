Two Motorcyclists Injured In Hit & Run Crashes, Drivers Of Two Cars Are Arrested

Bryan police investigated two hit and run crashes last Thursday were motorcyclists were injured and the drivers of two cars were arrested.

A Bryan man driving to work before sunrise last Thursday wound up in jail. That follows a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway by the Bryan Industrial Park when witnesses told police a car made a left turn in front of a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with a broke arm, a swollen left eye, and abrasions to his face and right leg. The driver of the car, 72 year old Pedro Ramirez of Bryan, is accused of driving into the industrial park to his job…where according to the arrest report his boss told him to return to the scene of the collision. Ramirez was arrested on charges of failing to stop and render aid at an accident causing serious bodily injury and for failing to yield the right of way.

Before that, during the midnight hour last Thursday, a car struck a motorcycle at Wellborn and Villa Maria. The motorcyclist told police he was injured but he did not want to go to the hospital because he did not have health insurance. According to the arrest report, officers at the scene saw a car approaching the intersection missing a front bumper and fog lights…matching the car parts left at the scene of the collision. The car was stopped and the driver was arrested after he was interviewed. 20 year old Phillip Cerda Jr. of Bryan was arrested for failing to stop and render aid and warrants from Harris and McLennan counties.