Second Murder Arrest Made In Williamson Park Shooting

Bryan police announced Sunday a second arrest was made Friday night in murder of a Bryan man at Williamson Park.

According to the Bryan police department’s Facebook page account, 18 year old Saul Lee Suarez, Jr. is the second person to be arrested for the September 8 murder of 19 year old Johnathan Albert Cordell Munoz.

That follows BPD’s arrest of a 16 year old the day Munoz was shot.

From BPD’s Facebook post, the 16 year old called Munoz to purchase marijuana.

Then the 16 year old is accused of contacting Suarez and planning to rob Munoz, according to phone records obtained by BPD.

According to BPD, a juvenile female joined Suarez and the 16 year old at Williamson Park, where the 16 year old and Munoz exchanged gunfire. Munoz died and the 16 year old received medical treatment for minor injuries before he was arrested and taken to juvenile detention.

BPD has not released what became of the juvenile female.

Suarez, who was also arrested for possessing a prohibited weapon, is being held in the Brazos County jail on bonds totaling $108,000 dollars.

According to online jail records, Suarez was arrested the day of the shooting on a warrant for failing to pay fines following a guilty plea last year for possessing marijuana. Three days later, Suarez was released after paying the fine of $1,033 dollars.

