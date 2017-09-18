Pair Of Three Vehicle Crashes In Grimes County Kills Four & Injures Four

From the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Bryan:

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating an intoxicated driver fatality crash that occurred on State Highway 6 Sunday morning, approximately two miles south of Navasota. The preliminary investigation indicates around 3:40 a.m., a 1999 Ford Expedition travelling northbound in the southbound lane struck a 2004 Toyota Matrix. The driver of Ford Expedition has been identified as Daniel Herrera, 31, of Navasota and the Toyota driver has been identified as Bethany Shockey, 26, of Magnolia. A short time after the Ford and Toyota crashed, a southbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Nicholas Heaverlo, 29, of Houston, struck the previously wrecked Toyota. The driver of the Toyota, Bethany Shockey, was ejected from the vehicle and later died of her injuries at St Joseph Health Center in Navasota. Herrera and Heaverlo were also transported to St Joseph Health Center in Navasota – Both were released after being treated for non-incapacitating injuries. After his release from the hospital, Herrera was arrested by DPS Troopers for intoxication manslaughter and booked in to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Jail on the felony charge.

WTAW News received a phone call from Nicholas Heaverlo, who said he was a passenger in the Toyota that was driven by Bethany Shockey. WTAW News is contacting DPS to learn who was driving the Equinox.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle triple-fatality crash that occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of FM-2562 and FM-149 in Grimes County. The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 11:30 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai was travelling south on FM-2562 approaching at stop sign at the intersection of FM-149. A 2011 Volvo was travelling west on FM-149 and a 2013 Volkswagen was travelling east on FM-149, both approaching FM-2562. The driver of the Hyundai failed to yield the right of way, driving into the intersection, and was struck by the Volvo and Volkswagen. The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as Nichole Billnoske, 20, of Willis. The Volvo driver has been identified as Erika Anderson, 33, of San Antonio and the driver of the Volkswagen has been identified as Jill Markowski, 55, of Bryan. Billnoske was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood. The passengers in the Volkswagen have been identified as Stephen Markowski, 56, and Keith Donle, 66, both of Bryan. Stephen Markowski was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Underwood. Donle died from his injuries at St Joseph Hospital in Bryan. Anderson was treated for non-incapacitating injuries and released from Scott & White Hospital in Bryan. Jill Markowski, who was transported to St Joseph Hospital in Bryan, is listed in stable condition.