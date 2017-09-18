Fatal Crash At Highway 47 And Villa Maria

From the Bryan police department’s Facebook page:

On September 17, 2017 at 10:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 6800 block of State Hwy 47 at W Villa Maria Rd. for a single vehicle collision.

A four-door Nissan was traveling south on SH 47.

The vehicle failed to maintain a single lane leaving the roadway rolling multiple times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Kassandra Danielle Rogers, age 26 of Caldwell.