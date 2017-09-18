Citizen Reports Suspected Vehicle Burglars to College Station Police

Two 18 year olds were arrested by College Station police early Monday morning on charges of breaking into six vehicles.

According to a citizen’s report shortly after 2 a.m., the suspects left the area on bicycles.

Officers found bicyclists matching the suspects descriptions at the intersection of Anderson and Park Place.

According to the CSPD news release, Alantria Renee Miles of Bryan stopped immediately when ordered.

The second suspect continued fleeing, first on his bicycle and later on foot. Before he was caught and arrested, Jerred Dan Bishop of College Station dropped a firearm and threw away a backpack.

CSPD reports the firearm’s serial number matched one reported in Bryan. The backpack contained several items that were believed to have been stolen. Officers also report several debit cards were recovered that did not belong to the suspects.

In addition to both being arrested for six vehicle burglaries, Bishop was also charged with theft of a firearm, possessing a firearm with a felony record, and evading arrest.

All six vehicles were unlocked.

Mugshots have not been released of either Miles or Bishop.