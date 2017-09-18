Bryan Police Investigating Shots Fired During Drug Sale

Bryan Police Investigating Shots Fired During Drug SaleFeatured Stories, News Monday, September 18th, 2017
From the Bryan police department’s Facebook page:
On September 17, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Officers responded to CHI St. Joseph Hospital for a subject with a gunshot wound.
Officers determined that the victim was selling narcotics from his residence on Turning Leaf Dr., when the victim was shot in the hand.
There were two suspects that fled the scene with a small amount of marijuana and the victim’s handgun.
The investigation continues into the robbery and the circumstances on how the victim was shot.
