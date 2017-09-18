Bryan Council Response To Continuing Complaints From Castle Heights Neighborhood

The agenda for the next Bryan city council meeting includes a proposal to address continuing calls for help by property owners to resolve flooding issues in a neighborhood south of Highway 21 and east of the freeway.

Before councilman Prentiss Madison summarized his September 7th meeting with residents in the Castle Heights area during the council’s September 12th meeting.

That’s afte five property owners used a public hearing on next year’s property tax rate to continue requesting improvements.

Larry Gilbert has been appearing at Bryan council meetings for more than four years.

Terri Gilbert asked that the Castle Heights neighborhood be treated the same as others in the city where work has been done to reduce flooding.

While Madison thanked city staff for clearing a dam in a neighborhood creek, he also said not much else can be done about the flood zone in Castle Heights.

The agenda for the council’s September 19th meeting includes a request from councilmen Madison and Mike Southerland “to direct the city staff to review the flooding in the Castle Heights Subdivision and make a recommendation to the City Council on how to prevent flooding, correct any drainage issues, correct the natural flow of creeks in the area and the associated costs.”