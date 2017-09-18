Astros Clinch; Rangers snap skid with win over Halos

Astros clinch AL West with 7-1 win over Mariners

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ Justin Verlander struck out 10 in seven strong innings, DerekFisher and Marwin Gonzalez homered to put Houston on top in a big fifth inningand the Astros clinched the American League West with a 7-1 win over the SeattleMariners on Sunday.

George Springer and Carlos Correa also homered for the Astros, who won theirfirst division title since 2001 and seventh overall. The Astros become the firstteam in major league history to win titles in three divisions after previouslywinning the NL West and NL Central.

Houston had trouble stringing hits together until the fifth inning, when YuliGurriel singled and homered off Andrew Moore (1-4) to straightaway center for a2-1 lead.

Gallo blast helps Rangers to win over Angels

BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

ANAHEIM (AP) _ Joey Gallo hit a monster home run and Miguel Gonzalez pitched well to lead the Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Angels on Sunday at Angel Stadium.

Gallo hit the second-inning home run 490 feet according to Statcast. The ball landed near the top of the grass hill in center field, a jaw-dropping home run at Angel Stadium.

The Angels dropped two games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card, a day after closing within one game of the Twins.

Adrian Beltre ht a two-run double to center field in the first inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Gallo’s blast made it a 3-0 lead.

Gonzalez (8-11) didn’t allow a hit through four innings. He did allow plenty of baserunners via five walks and one hit-by-pitch. Jake Diekman got five outs for his first save.

Garrett Richards (0-2) gave up three runs in five innings of work.