Second Murder Arrest Made In Williamson Park Shooting

Bryan police announced Sunday a second arrest was made Friday night in murder of a Bryan man at Williamson Park.

According to the Bryan police department’s Twitter account, 18 year old Saul Lee Suarez, Jr. is the second person to be arrested for the September 8 murder of 19 year old Johnathan Albert Cordell Munoz.

That follows BPD’s arrest of a 16 year old the day Munoz was shot. BPD has not responded to WTAW News request confirming whether the 16 year old is the second person who arrested for the murder.

According to a BPD news release, Suarez and a juvenile conspired to rob Munoz of his marijuana at the city park when there was an exchange of gunfire between Munoz and the juvenile.

Suarez is accused of being nearby and being armed at the time of shooting.

Suarez, who was also arrested for possessing a prohibited weapon, is being held in the Brazos County jail on bonds totaling $108,000 dollars.

According to online jail records, Suarez was arrested the day of the shooting on a warrant for failing to pay fines following a guilty plea last year for possessing marijuana. Three days later, Suarez was released after paying the fine of $1,033 dollars.