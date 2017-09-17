Home » Featured Stories, News » Invitation to Sunday’s Fiestas Patrias

Sunday is Fiestas Patrias, the twin cities festival celebrating Mexican culture since 1990.

Roy Lopez, on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, says they’re expecting 20,000 to 25,000 people at the festival, which begins with a parade at noon.

