UPDATE: Surveillance Video Shows Bryan Man Who Was Shot In A Hotel Parking Lot

Friday update:

A shooting early Thursday morning that killed a Bryan man took place in a hotel parking lot.

According to the arrest report from Bryan police, surveillance video from the University Inn on South Texas showed the victim, 30 year old Carlos DeJesus Mar, was shot by the man who was arrested Thursday night, 35 year old William Thomas Currie III.

The video shows Currie walked towards Mar in the hotel’s parking lot. Mar, who was unarmed, was shot by Currie, who fired a pistol.

The arrest report also indicated officers finding three .40 caliber shell casings in the parking lot.

The victim left a blood trail to another parking lot of a nearby retail store.

9-1-1 dispatch received a call shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday from a man who sounded like he was gasping, then the call ended abruptly.

While officers were searching the area, another 9-1-1 call came 40 minutes later of a man on the ground, which is where the victim was found.

Life saving measures were taken but were unsuccessful.

The arrest report did not disclose and Bryan police have not indicated what was the motive for the shooting.

Thursday update 6:50 p.m.

Bryan police announced the arrest of William Thomas Currie III at an address on Spring Loop in College Station without incident.

Bryan police update: September 14, 2017 at 2:50 p.m.

The Bryan Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained an arrest warrant on William Thomas Currie III, age 35 of Bryan, for the shooting death of Carlos Mar.

Currie is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information on his whereabouts they are asked to call 979-361-3888 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Bryan police update: September 14, 2017 12:20 p.m.

The deceased victim has been identified as Carlos DeJesus Mar, age 30 of Bryan.

Release from Bryan Police:

On September 14, 2017 at approximately 4:45 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a man down near Citi Trends, located at 2300 S. Texas Ave. Officers arrived to find a man lying in the parking area near Citi Trends. The man was determined deceased from possible a gunshot wound. At this time the Bryan Police Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the case. Assistance is being provided by the College Station Police Department and Blinn College Police Department.

Post Office St from Texas Ave. to Cavitt Street and adjacent parking lots are closed to the public. We advise motorist to avoid the area.

We ask that anyone with information about this offense contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Tweet from Bryan Police Department: