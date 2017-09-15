Home » Featured Stories, News » Thanks Tucker/Frito!

Thanks Tucker/Frito!

Posted by Featured Stories, News Friday, September 15th, 2017

Friday marked the end of nearly 20 years at Bryan Broadcasting for Operations Manager Tucker Young…who most of you know as Frito on Candy 95’s Morning Candy program.

Frito reminisced with listeners and thanked multiple people.

Tucker was the leader who brought Candy three national awards from the National Association of Broadcasters…two Crystals for public service and last week a Marconi for programming.

As Tucker leaves broadcasting for a new world, we at Bryan Broadcasting say thanks for what you’ve done here and in Aggieland.

Click below for Frito’s final break with Katy Dempsey on Candy 95’s Morning Candy show.

091517-Salute-to-Tucker-Young.mp3

 

Frito and Katy during their final hour on Morning Candy, September 15 2017.

 

Screen shot from the @FritoOnCandy Twitter feed.

 

Seen on Bryan Broadcasting station websites and social media.

 

What was Tucker/Frito’s office after office hours on September 15 2017.

