Rebuild Texas Update From John Sharp

Three weeks has passed since Hurricane Harvey.
Governor Abbott’s team to rebuild Texas after Harvey gathered for an update on Thursday.
Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp, who is in charge of the recovery effort, says the system’s agriculture extension service is getting 30 to 50 requests a day from local and state officials in the disaster counties.091417-John-Sharp-.mp3
The governor announced that land commissioner George P. Bush will lead all housing-related recovery efforts associated with the hurricane.
Abbott also says the state will seek more than $50 billion dollars in federal housing funding.
Among some of the other statistics from the Governor’s office:
More than 735,000 individual assistance applications have been received by FEMA.
The Small Business Administration has issued $172 million dollars in small business loans.
As of Friday, almost all students have returned to class in their district or a neighboring school. 52 schools remain closed due to catastrophic damages; 234 others have significant damage; 678 some damage.
At last count, donations to the Rebuild Texas Fund totaled $44 million dollars.
More information is available online at rebuild texas dot today.
