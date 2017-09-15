Invitation to Sunday’s Fiestas Patrias

Invitation to Sunday’s Fiestas PatriasNews Friday, September 15th, 2017
Sunday is Fiestas Patrias, the twin cities festival celebrating Mexican culture since 1990.
Roy Lopez, on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, says they’re expecting 20,000 to 25,000 people at the festival, which begins with a parade at noon.90717-Fiestas-Patrias-guests-on-The-Infomaniacs.mp3
Click HERE for more information from the Fiestas Patrias website.
Posted by Bill Oliver on Sep 15 2017. Filed under News.