Former Ranger Cruz Burns Texas; Peacock, Astros Top Angels

Cruz and Seager lead Mariners past Rangers 10-4

By SEAN SHAPIRO

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Nelson Cruz went 4 for 4 with a home run and Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4 on Thursday night.

The Mariners remained 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Texas entered the game one-half game behind Seattle in the wild card race and fielded a surprise lineup looking for a spark from two injured veterans.

One night after making an unexpected appearance as a pinch hitter Adrian Beltre was batting fourth as the designated hitter. This was just two weeks after suffering a Grade 2 strain in his hamstring and he was expected to miss at least four weeks, likely the remainder of the season.

Beltre went 1 for 3 with a single and was replaced by a pinch runner in the seventh inning.

Astros trim magic number to 3 with 5-2 win over Angels

By GREG BEACHAM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ Brad Peacock pitched six innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros lowered their magic number for clinching the AL West to three with a 5-2 victory over the second-place Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Yuli Gurriel had three hits and drove in a run for the Astros, who have a good chance to clinch a playoff spot and their first division title since 2001 at home this weekend against Seattle.

Peacock (11-2) had another strong start late in a season spent moving between the rotation and the bullpen, earning his first victory since Aug. 4.

Albert Pujols hit his 613th career homer in the ninth inning, breaking his tie with Jim Thome for seventh place in baseball history.

Ricky Nolasco (6-14) yielded four hits and two runs over six solid innings.