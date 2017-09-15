College Station Councilman James Benham on WTAW

College Station Place 6 Councilman James Benham discussed his goals before his term runs out in 14 months, being a smart city, technology, water, Chimney Hill development, Aggieland Outfitters relocation, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 15.

Click below to hear James Benham visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

