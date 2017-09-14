UPDATE: Murder Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued In Thursday’s Shooting Death Of A Bryan Man

The Bryan Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained an arrest warrant on William Thomas Currie III, age 35 of Bryan, for the shooting death of Carlos Mar.

Currie is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information on his whereabouts they are asked to call 979-361-3888 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Bryan police update: September 14, 2017 12:20 p.m.

The deceased victim has been identified as Carlos DeJesus Mar, age 30 of Bryan.

Release from Bryan Police:

On September 14, 2017 at approximately 4:45 a.m. Officers responded to a call of a man down near Citi Trends, located at 2300 S. Texas Ave. Officers arrived to find a man lying in the parking area near Citi Trends. The man was determined deceased from possible a gunshot wound. At this time the Bryan Police Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the case. Assistance is being provided by the College Station Police Department and Blinn College Police Department.

Post Office St from Texas Ave. to Cavitt Street and adjacent parking lots are closed to the public. We advise motorist to avoid the area.

We ask that anyone with information about this offense contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Tweet from Bryan Police Department: