Texas World Speedway Holding Flood Damaged Vehicles From Harvey

For at least the next six months, Texas World Speedway will be the home of more than 30,000 parked cars damaged beyond repair by flooding from hurricane Harvey.

Bill Mather at the speedway says 400 acres of land has been leased for six months by a company that works with insurance companies processing claims for vehicle owners who lost their titles due to the flooding. The lease also includes two extensions of three months each, if necessary.

Mather says the vehicles will not be parked where the first phase of home construction will begin in the Southern Pointe community. Mather says plans have been submitted to the city of College Station for the first 150 homes at the mixed use development that will be built on racetrack property

Mather also says driving on the one-time stock car racetrack and road course has been suspended through the rest of the year.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he appreciated the advance notice from Mather about the parked vehicles, that they will be located out of public view, that there is around the clock security, and that there will be no salvage operations.

Photos courtesy of Texas World Speedway.