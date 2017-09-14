Texas A&M Notification Of Sewage Spill

From Texas A&M:

On Tuesday, September 5, 2017, a sewage line back up caused a spill to occur in a small, isolated area of the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. There is no indication of any resulting problem with local domestic water systems.

Immediately upon discovery, Texas A&M notified the City of College Station about the incident, and shortly thereafter notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regional office in Waco.

This incident occurred after an abandoned sewage line that was being backfilled with flowable concrete on a campus construction site spilled into a system manhole and adjoining sewer lines. The

blockage was cleared at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. An estimated 200,000 gallons of sanitary sewer effluent flowed into Bee Creek and an estimated 50,000 gallons flowed into White Creek. The affected area was flushed with water from fire hydrants and chlorine powder to disinfect overflow areas.

The TCEQ recommends the following:

• Until further notice, persons using water from private wells (not city/local water) located within 1/2 mile of the spill site (intersection of George Bush Drive and Houston Street) should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene. Those individuals with private water wells within 1/2 mile of the spill site should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

• The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

• Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.