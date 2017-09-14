Rangers, Astros drop Divisional Games

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Mike Zunino homered twice, Jean Segura also went deep and the Seattle Mariners won 8-1 at Texas. The Mariners jumped over the Rangers in the wild-card chase and handed Martin Perez his first loss in eight starts. Zunino broke a scoreless tie with one out in the fifth with his 22nd homer, a rare shot into the second-level club deck in left field. By time he homered again in the seventh, it was 8-1.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – The Los Angeles Angels scored five runs in the first inning and then rode left-hander Tyler Skaggs’ finest start of the season to beat the Houston Astros 9-1.