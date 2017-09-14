Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed the DACA deal, President Trump’s dealing with democrats, Steve Bannon’s comments, healthcare, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 14.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

