Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, September 14th, 2017
Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed the DACA deal, President Trump’s dealing with democrats, Steve Bannon’s comments, healthcare, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 14.
Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Sep 14 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.