College Station Man Is Added To The DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List

From the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Herman Henry Fox, 35, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, and a cash reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to his capture. Fox is wanted for trafficking of persons and compelling prostitution by force/threat. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Fox has been wanted since July 2017 and has ties to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Ascension Parish, Louisiana, including the cities of Donaldsonville and Gonzales. He may also frequent the Houston area and his last known address was in College Station. In August 2016, after being arrested on a drug charge near a hotel in College Station, authorities suspected Fox was engaging in human trafficking by forcing a woman into prostitution. Warrants were later issued by Brazos County for trafficking and compelling prostitution. His criminal history includes assault, robbery, dangerous drugs and weapons offenses.

Fox is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his chest, abdomen, both arms, both hands and the right side of the neck. Fox may also be known by the nickname of “Fat.” For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/MostWanted/fugitiveDetails?id=380.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $48,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.