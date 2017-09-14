BTU Improves Bill Pay Service

Bryan Texas Utilities has changed the way customers pay online.

The new pay system has additional security measures to make accessing your account and making a bill payment more secure. Vicki Reim, Division Manager of Customer Operations, says this system also has additional features.

“We are not getting rid of anything, but we are actually adding additional features, one of those for example is pay by text,” said Reim.

She said customers will also be able to schedule online payments.

“It’s great for customers who may be going out of town and they don’t have a recurring payment off their credit card, so they may want to schedule a payment in the future,” said Reim.

The new bill pay system is Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant and Reim said it provides the highest standards of internet security to preserve customer privacy.

Current online customers should have received an email with instructions on how to login and make profile changes. Visit BTU’s website for more information.

Click below to hear Vicki Reim visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

VickiReim091217