Arrests on Charges of Assault Related Kidnapping, Selling Drugs, & Vehicle Burglaries

On the tenth anniversary of his first arrest, a Bryan man returned to jail for the 17th time. 27 year old James Branchael Tucker was arrested by Bryan police on charges of kidnapping and beating his girlfriend. The 24 year old woman sustained minor injuries according to police, after a witness said Tucker forced the victim twice into his car after she was struck multiple times with a closed fist. According to the arrest report, officers found Tucker and the woman in his car outside his house. Tucker is being held in the Brazos County jail on bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. According to online records, he was out on bond following his arrest last Sunday on charges of drug possession and failing to identify himself.

Bryan police seized $5,000 dollars of drugs as part of an arrest that followed a traffic stop Monday night. According to the arrest report, the traffic stop followed a tip given to officers that K-2 was being sold out of a home. Based on information from the driver and the homeowner, officers asked and received a search warrant for the home. Results of the search included finding 22 bags of K-2 and multiple containers of hashish oil. Officers also found a cell phone with text messages believed to be related to selling drugs. That led to the arrest of the driver of the car that was stopped, 26 year old Edward Patrick Rogers of Bryan for selling drugs, five warrants from Bryan municipal court, and one warrant from Brazos County district court. It is Rogers 12th arrest in the last eight years, according to online records.

College Station police arrested two men early Thursday morning on charges of breaking into two vehicles parked on Oney Hervey between the Lincoln Recreation Center and C.C. Creations. According to a CSPD news release, someone who called 9-1-1 provided accurate suspect descriptions and the suspects direction of travel after leaving the scene. The two who were arrested were identified as 20 year old Daren Arand White Jr. of College Station and 19 year old Brandon Alexander Scanlin of Bryan. CSPD reported stolen property that was located was returned to the owners.