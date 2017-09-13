UPDATE: Missing Bryan Man Found In Centerville

Update from College Station police:

On September 13, 2017 at 1:09 PM Lynn Sherman was located in his vehicle at a gas station in Centerville, Texas.

A Leon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy made contact with Mr. Sherman after a person called to report they had seen him.

Mr. Sherman was not injured.

He has been taken to Madisonville to be evaluated further.

Original story from College Station Police:

On September 13, 2016 at approximately 9:00AM officers with the College Station Police Department responded to the 700 block of University Drive East to a report of a missing senior citizen. Upon arrival officers met with the spouse of the missing person.

The reporting person stated that while she attended an appointment in the 700 block of University Drive East, her 75 year old husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s left in their vehicle without her knowledge.

Lynn Sherman is a 75 year old Bryan resident. He was last seen driving a gray 2010 Ford Edge SUV, Texas handicap license plate 4JVLG eastbound in the 700 block of University Drive East. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone that sees this vehicle or Lynn Sherman is asked to contact CSPD immediately at 979-764-3600.