Rangers Fall to Mariners; Verlander, Astros Snap Four-Game Skid

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager both hit three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 in a matchup of wild card hopefuls. Texas and Seattle have split the first two games of their four-game series. Seager’s 24th homer in the third made it 7-1 and chased Texas starter Miguel Gonzalez. Marco Gonzalez struck out six in five innings to get his first win in six starts for the Mariners.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Justin Verlander pitched eight innings of one-hit ball in a stellar second start for Houston, and the Astros snapped their four-game skid with a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Yuli Gurriel’s second-inning single drove in the only run for the Astros, who lowered their magic number for clinching the AL West title to five by blanking the second-place Angels. Verlander struck out nine and walked one in another overpowering performance for his new team.