Led by Phillips, Texas A&M Wins Badger Invitational

MADISON, Wisc. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team swept the leaderboard at the Badger Invitational with the Aggies capturing the season-opening victory at the University of Wisconsin Golf Course-University Range and junior Chandler Phillips claiming top individual honors

Texas A&M (276-284-279=839, -25) shot nine-under on the event’s final day to maintain a six-shot lead over the rest of the 16-team field. After finishing runners-up on five occasions last season, the Aggies quickly bucked that trend for their first tournament win since March of 2016. The final team score of 25-below par tied for the fourth lowest in program history as well as set a team record for the Badger Invitational, which was being played for the ninth time and dates back to 2000.

“What a great way to start off the year,” Texas A&M head coach J.T. Higgins said. “Team set the tournament’s scoring record and Chandler gets a win, I’m really proud and happy for everybody. I think we’ve got a really solid team and I’m excited to see what we can do this year.”

Phillips (66-70-68=204, -12) played two-under or better in each round of the tournament on his way to his third career victory, becoming just the second Aggie to win three event titles. The All-American separated himself on the final day, wrapping up with a two-stroke cushion over second-place Andy Spencer of Kansas. The finish marked Phillips’ 10th career top-10 finish.

The total score of 12-under par for Phillips was also a scoring record for an individual at the Badger Invitational.

Reese Ramsey (71-69-70=210, -6) impressed in his first collegiate appearance. The Austin, Texas, native wrapped up play in a share of sixth place by shooting under par every round. Senior Andrew Paysse (69-74-69=212, -4) climbed eight spots on the final day to notch a 10th-place showing with his four-under final score marking his lowest career event total. Brandon Smith (70-71-72=213, -3) also set a personal best with a 13th-place final standing after carding a 72 on the final day. Walker Lee (74-77-76=227, +11) made his Aggie debut holding a share of 70th on the final leaderboard.

“I’m also really proud of Andrew today,” Higgins added. “He started off with a triple bogey on his second hole and comes back to make seven birdies and shot three-under. I’m also excited for Reese Ramsey , who finished sixth in his first college tournament by playing really solid golf. Great team effort, three guys in the top-10 and two more in the top-20. Just a great way to start the season.”

Competing as an individual, Josh Gliege (70-72-72=214, -2) finished in a tie for 15th, his best collegiate finish. The sophomore also set his career low by carding 70 during the event’s opening round. As a whole, the six Aggies posted par or better in 14-of-18 tournament rounds.

The next action for the Aggie men’s golf team will come at the OFCC Fighting Illini Invitational, which will take place Sept. 15-17 in Olympia Fields, Ill.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics