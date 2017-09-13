Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, September 13th, 2017

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed the council’s vote to repeal the hands free ordinance, rental registration, water, Experience Bryan/College Station, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 13.

Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

KarlMooney091317

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=118864

Posted by on Sep 13 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-