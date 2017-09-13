College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, September 13th, 2017
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney discussed the council’s vote to repeal the hands free ordinance, rental registration, water, Experience Bryan/College Station, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, September 13.
Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=118864
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Sep 13 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.