College Station Council 4-3 Vote To Remove Local Ban On Wireless Devices While Driving

The College Station city council, on a 4 to 3, has directed staff to repeal a city ordinance banning the use of wireless devices while driving and bicycling.

That follows the state’s new text ban which mayor Karl Mooney says lawmakers did not go far enough.

James Benham, who voted against the city ban last year, says the state law makes the local ordinance apply only to people holding a phone against a driver’s ear.

Blanche Brick’s support of amending the city ordinance to meet the state’s new law, instead of repealing, was based on results of a survey from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) that saw fewer drivers using their wireless devices.

Out of 2,400 drivers in each TTI survey, the number seen using wireless devices went down from 280 to 162.

Joining Benham to direct staff to repeal the city ordinance were Julie Schultz, Barry Moore, and Jerome Rektorik.