BTU Continues Substation Repairs And Bryan Council Reaction To Weekend Fire

BTU continues to make repairs and investigate the cause of last weekend’s fire that shut down their substation on William Joel Bryan near Villa Maria.

BTU’s Vicki Reim says warmer temperatures predicted this week will not affect the substations which are serving extra customers.

Sunday’s fire was also brought up at Monday’s BTU board meeting, which was summarized at Tuesday’s Bryan city council workshop. Councilman Buppy Simank said he “was frightened” when he saw BTU’s video of the explosion and the fire. Simank also reported on BTU’s response during and after hurricane Harvey.

Neither Simank or Reim said how much longer the substation would be down.

Last Sunday’s fire resulted in a power outage affecting as many as 6,800 customers for as long as 90 minutes.