Bryan Man Arrested for Assault and Kidnapping Wednesday, September 13th, 2017
A Bryan man is in jail for the second time in three days, and the third time this year, after beating and kidnapping a woman.
According to the Bryan Police report, James Branchael Tucker, 27, is accused of striking the victim before forcing her into a vehicle and taking her from a residence in the 1600 block of Lucky Street, one mile north to an address on West 14th Street.
The 24 year-old victim sustained minor injuries.
Tucker was arrested for assault and kidnapping.
According to online records, Tucker was arrested on Sunday, September 10, 2017 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and Failure to Identify: False Information.
This is Tucker’s 17th arrest in ten years.
