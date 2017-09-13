Home » Featured Stories, Sports » My Aggie Nation Podcast: The state of the program with Ben Baby

My Aggie Nation Podcast: The state of the program with Ben Baby

Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Wednesday, September 13th, 2017

So, nearly a week removed from a too-close-for-comfort win over Nicholls State, where does the program go from here? Ben Baby of The Dallas Morning News joins hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor to discuss the current state of the program, including where the Aggies should go at the quarterback position.

MyAggieNation_0913.mp3

 

