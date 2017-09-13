My Aggie Nation Podcast: The state of the program with Ben Baby

My Aggie Nation Podcast: The state of the program with Ben BabyFeatured Stories, Sports Wednesday, September 13th, 2017
So, nearly a week removed from a too-close-for-comfort win over Nicholls State, where does the program go from here? Ben Baby of The Dallas Morning News joins hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor to discuss the current state of the program, including where the Aggies should go at the quarterback position.MyAggieNation_0913.mp3
Posted by Zach Taylor on Sep 13 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.