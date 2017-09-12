Texas A&M’s Ryan Yerrow earns SEC Freshman of the Week honor

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M newcomer Ryan Yerrow earned the men’s SEC Freshman of the Week honor following his cross country debut in an Aggie uniform during the Bulldog SEC Preview held on the University of Georgia golf course this past weekend.

Yerrow (Katy, Texas) placed 10th in the meet, finishing as the fourth runner for Texas A&M, and was the top freshman among a field of 78 runners. Yerrow produced a time of 25:45.3 over the hilly 8,000-meter course. Another four freshmen placed among the top 25, with the highest finisher being 16th behind Yerrow’s 10th-place effort.

The Aggie men claimed the team title for the second consecutive week as they bettered four other SEC teams among the seven-team field. Texas A&M totaled 49 points for the victory over Georgia Tech (56), Tennessee (68), Georgia (78), Auburn (112), LSU (151), and Mercer (215).

Up next for the Aggies will be a home meet, the Texas A&M Invitational, on Saturday, Sept. 23, with races starting at 8 a.m. on the Dale Watts course.

SEC Cross Country Weekly Honors – September 12, 2017

Men’s Runner of the Week: Jacob Thomson, Kentucky

Women’s Runner of the Week: Katy Kunc, Kentucky

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Ryan Yerrow , Texas A&M

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Abigail Smith, Tennessee

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics