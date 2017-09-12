Second Arrest From July 1st Trail Ride Disturbance

A second arrest has been made in the July 1 disturbance where shots were fired while thousands were gathered south of College Station at Texas World Speedway.

20 year old William Lamar Wagner of Waller is accused of firing the gun during The Horseman trail ride, which sent the victim to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, the victim said two weeks before he was shot, Wagner ran over his foot during a trail ride in Chappell Hill.

Wagner was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The organizer of The Horsemen ride is scheduled to appear in Brazos County district court next month on a misdemeanor charge of not having a mass gathering permit.