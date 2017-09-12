DeShields, Choo lead Rangers over Mariners, 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Delino DeShields homered after taking a speedier trip around the bases for an earlier run and the Rangers beat the Mariners 5-3. It was the opener of a four-game series matching teams still hoping to get one of the AL’s two wild cards. Cole Hamels struck out seven in six innings to get his 10th win overall, and first in his last four starts. DeShields had a bunt single earlier in the game and then raced home from first on Shin-Soo Choo’s two-run double.