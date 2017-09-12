College Station Council 4-3 Votes Approves Aggieland Outfitters Rezoning & Repeals Local Ban On Wireless Devices While Driving

The College Station city council had a pair of 4-3 votes Monday evening.

Following two and a half hours of comments, the divided council approved a rezoning request for Aggieland Outfitters to move two blocks from their current location at George Bush Drive and Highlands to George Bush and Fairview.

The motion to approve the rezoning was made by James Benham and seconded by Julie Schultz. They were joined by Jerome Rektorik and Barry Moore.

Two of the three who voted no, Karl Mooney and Blanche Brick, supported rezoning of the corner lot. But they opposed rezoning the adjacent lot on Fairview.

Also voting no was Linda Harvell.

The move by Aggieland Outfitters is due to TxDOT acquiring their parking lot and driveway for the future interchange project at George Bush and Wellborn.

The other 4-3 vote, was directing staff to rescind an ordinance approved last year banning the use of wireless devices while driving and bicycling. That’s after a state law started September 1 banning texting while driving. Voting to eliminate the local ordinance were Benham, Schultz, Rektorik, and Moore.

