Burleson County Crash Kills A Bryan Man

A Bryan man was killed in a two vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Burleson County Tuesday morning.

DPS troopers were told an eastbound two-ton pickup towing a flatbed trailer with construction tools was rear ended by a SUV.

The driver of the pickup lost control as the trailer became detached.

The truck went into the center grass median, rolling several times and ejecting the driver.

The pickup came to rest partially in the westbound lane, while the SUV stopped in the eastbound shoulder.

The driver of the truck, 45 year old Jose Sandoval, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 22 year old Taylor Lilly of Caldwell, was not injured.

The collision shut one lane of eastbound 21 between 7:05 a.m. and shortly before 12 noon.