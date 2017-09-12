Szeryk Earns Runner-Up Honors at Jim West Challenge

THE WOODLANDS, Texas- Texas A&M senior Maddie Szeryk shot a 3-under 68 to earn individual runner-up honors and help the Aggie women’s golf team to a 4-under 280 in the third round of the Jim West Challenge.

“I can’t be more proud of our freshmen, they showed a lot of guts and a lot of grit this week,” said Texas A&M head coach Trelle McCombs . “We did a lot of good things this week, they’re buying into what we’re telling them. If we keep doing that, we will be in good shape.”

The Aggies shot a 1-under 851 for the 54-hole tournament, finishing in fifth place. Duke took home the team championship at 819 (-33).

Texas A&M’s 4-under score on Tuesday was the third-best of the day, as three Aggies placed in the top 20 of the event.

Szeryk had five birdies on Tuesday, finishing second with a three-round score of 203 (-10), three strokes behind individual champion Leona Maguire of Duke (-13, 200). She was joined in the top 10 by Courtney Dow , who tied for ninth after a final round 69 at The Club at Carlton Woods.

“I think overall, my putting was really good, and I had some really good wedges, so that’s encouraging,” said Szeryk.

Freshman Amber Park posted her first under-par round of her career Tuesday with a 3-under 68 on the par 71 / 6,010 yard Fazio Course. She finished tied for 20th at even par 213. Morgan Lay shot a 4-over 75 to finish 56th at 226 (+13), and Ariana Saenz shot a 10-over 81 to finish 69th at 238 (+25).

Competing as individuals, Texas A&M freshman Elizabeth Caldarelli shot a 3-over 74 to finish tied for 31st at 218 (+5). Texas A&M junior Chloe Velasco shot a 2-over 73 to also tie for 34th at 6-over 219.

The Aggies return to action on Sept. 23-25 at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Okla.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics