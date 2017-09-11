Weekend Arrests Include A DWI With Prior Convictions & Assaulting Two CS Police Officers

A hit and run crash Friday night in College Station led to an arrest of drunk driving with two prior convictions. No injuries were reported according to the arrest report from College Station police from the collision at Holleman and Eleanor. According to online jail records, 34 year old Bradley Locke was also held on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and three Brazos County justice of the peace warrants from 2015.

Two College Station police officers were injured during a disturbance Friday night with two people who are also accused of staying in what was supposed to be a vacant apartment. The officers were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries by fire department paramedics. A third officer who was also at The Vintage Apartments on Southwest Parkway was not hurt. According to a CSPD news release, 31 year old Ruby Tirado of Bryan was arrested for assault and evading arrest along with a Brazos County warrant for robbery. 31 year old Sirgio Chambers of College Station was arrested for assault, interfering with public duties, resisting arrest, and Brazos County warrants for failing to pay child support and misdemeanor theft. According to online records, Tirado was sentenced last December to five years of probation for robbery. She has been in jail four times in two years. And Chambers has been in jail 12 times in the last 13 years.