No. 10 Aggies Overwhelm No. 19 Kansas, 5-1

LAWERENCE, Kansas – The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies got their offense rolling on the Great Plains, posting a 5-1 victory over the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park.

Off their 2-0 loss Friday against Butler, the Aggies were tenacious from the get-go. Emily Bates made Kansas keeper Maddie Dobyns make a save just 52 seconds into the contest and Stephanie Malherbe hit the crossbar with a solid effort in the fifth minute.

Texas A&M (4-1-1) got the icebreaker in the eighth minute of play. Malherbe was 10 yards from the arc when she sent a pass out to Bates entering the box at the right corner. Bates took two touches and ripped a right-footed shot past the keeper into the left netting for the 1-0 lead.

Haley Pounds tacked on another goal for the Maroon & White with her successful penalty kick in the 29th minute. Pounds earned the PK when she was hip checked by a Kansas defender after cutting into the box from the left side.

Leading 2-0 at the intermission, Texas A&M boasted advantages in shots (9-3) and shots-on-goal (6-1). Kansas owned a 5-4 margin in corner kicks.

Kansas (5-2-1) showed signs of life coming out of half time. Elise Reina knocked a diagonal ball in from left of the box, finding Grace Hagan 10 yards out in the inside left channel. Hagan tucked a header inside the right post to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 2-1.

The Aggies responded with a goal in the 52nd minute. Bates created havoc flying into the box from the right corner. She worked her way to the six-yard box sending a cross to Brittany Crabtree , but a Kansas defender interceded, knocking it into the net for an own goal and the 3-1 Aggie advantage.

Texas A&M created more separation in the 56th minute, taking advantage of a corner kick. Cienna Arrieta sent the ball in from the right and found the head of McKayla Paulson who drilled it home for her first goal of the season.

Arrieta put in the dagger in the 79th minute. She launched a missile from the left corner of the penalty box into the right upper 90 for her first goal of the season and the four-goal margin.

Callyn Walton made the defensive play of the game for the Aggies, hustling back to make a sliding save off the goalline on a ball that got past goalkeeper Cosette Morche with four minutes remaining in the match.

The Aggies were relentless for 90 minutes, owning the advantages in shots (20-8) and shots-on-goal (10-5). The Jayhawks held an 8-7 edge in corner kicks.

The Maroon & White were playing without the services of head coach G Guerrieri and All-America midfielder Mikaela Harvey who were both issued red cards in Friday’s match. Associate head coach Phil Stephenson served as the Aggies’ skipper Sunday.

Texas A&M returns to action Friday when they travel to Auburn to open SEC play. The Aggies and Tigers start play at 6:30 pm.