No. 10 Aggies Overwhelm No. 19 Kansas, 5-1

No. 10 Aggies Overwhelm No. 19 Kansas, 5-1Sports Monday, September 11th, 2017
LAWERENCE, Kansas – The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies got their offense rolling on the Great Plains, posting a 5-1 victory over the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park.
Off their 2-0 loss Friday against Butler, the Aggies were tenacious from the get-go. Emily Bates made Kansas keeper Maddie Dobyns make a save just 52 seconds into the contest and Stephanie Malherbe hit the crossbar with a solid effort in the fifth minute.
Texas A&M (4-1-1) got the icebreaker in the eighth minute of play. Malherbe was 10 yards from the arc when she sent a pass out to Bates entering the box at the right corner. Bates took two touches and ripped a right-footed shot past the keeper into the left netting for the 1-0 lead.
Haley Pounds tacked on another goal for the Maroon & White with her successful penalty kick in the 29th minute. Pounds earned the PK when she was hip checked by a Kansas defender after cutting into the box from the left side.
Leading 2-0 at the intermission, Texas A&M boasted advantages in shots (9-3) and shots-on-goal (6-1). Kansas owned a 5-4 margin in corner kicks.
Kansas (5-2-1) showed signs of life coming out of half time. Elise Reina knocked a diagonal ball in from left of the box, finding Grace Hagan 10 yards out in the inside left channel. Hagan tucked a header inside the right post to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 2-1.
The Aggies responded with a goal in the 52nd minute. Bates created havoc flying into the box from the right corner. She worked her way to the six-yard box sending a cross to Brittany Crabtree, but a Kansas defender interceded, knocking it into the net for an own goal and the 3-1 Aggie advantage.
Texas A&M created more separation in the 56th minute, taking advantage of a corner kick. Cienna Arrieta sent the ball in from the right and found the head of McKayla Paulson who drilled it home for her first goal of the season.
Arrieta put in the dagger in the 79th minute. She launched a missile from the left corner of the penalty box into the right upper 90 for her first goal of the season and the four-goal margin.
Callyn Walton made the defensive play of the game for the Aggies, hustling back to make a sliding save off the goalline on a ball that got past goalkeeper Cosette Morche with four minutes remaining in the match.
The Aggies were relentless for 90 minutes, owning the advantages in shots (20-8) and shots-on-goal (10-5). The Jayhawks held an 8-7 edge in corner kicks.
The Maroon & White were playing without the services of head coach G Guerrieri and All-America midfielder Mikaela Harvey who were both issued red cards in Friday’s match. Associate head coach Phil Stephenson served as the Aggies’ skipper Sunday.
Texas A&M returns to action Friday when they travel to Auburn to open SEC play. The Aggies and Tigers start play at 6:30 pm.
Associated head coach Phil Stephenson
On the difference from Friday…
“The difference was we a lot of people playing well. We had a lot of people exploiting the space that there is in the Kansas formation. We changed formation and I thought the team did a great job in getting into the spaces and then we attacked well from there.”
On Emily Bates...
“We’ve been waiting for Emily Bates to have some fun on the flank. Either left or right or the middle. When she has fun she is an amazing player. I think we saw some good stuff that we can build on with her as we go through the season.”
Sophomore midfielder Cienna Arrieta
On responding from Friday’s loss…
“I think it was a great response from Friday’s game. We knew we didn’t play to our full potential. We had a great attitude today. We left the Friday game where it was and came out here and gave it our best. I think we showed how well we can play.”
On her goal…
“I was pretty tired out there. Addie (McCain) gave me a great ball and I seized the opportunity. You hit that shot 100 times in practice so you need to make it in the game.”
