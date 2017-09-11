Monday The Last Day To Register To Vote For October’s Bryan ISD Special Election

Monday (September 11) is the last day to register to vote for the Bryan school district special election on October 10.

The school board wants to access more state money by adding two cents to the property tax rate for maintenance and operations.

That’s after the board decreased the tax rate for bond financing by three cents.

According to Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock, early voting takes place at Arena Hall on September 25-29 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., September 30 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and October 2-6 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Applications for ballot by mail can be received until September 29.

Election day voting locations are Arena Hall, the Brazos Center, and the Brazos County administration building.