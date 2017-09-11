Looking For A Dog That Bit A Person Sunday Morning In Bryan’s Dog Park

From the city of Bryan:

The Bryan Animal Services Division is asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that bit a person on September 10, 2017 around 9:30 AM at the Morris Buzz Hamilton Memorial Dog Park in Bryan.

The animal was described as a black/grey terrier or schnauzer mix with longer hair and knee high in height.

The dog was last seen with a tall, white male with a tan Shih Tzu type dog leaving the dog park.

The animal needs to be located so it may be observed to rule out possible rabies exposure.

If the animal cannot be found, the person bitten may have to undergo rabies treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Bryan Animal Control at 979-361-3888.